Scene of a four vehicle crash on Booral Rd. approx 300m east of the River Heads Rd intersection. Alistair Brightman
Truck rips ute door off in four-car crash

Blake Antrobus
11th Jun 2018 6:15 PM
EMERGENCY services have re-opened Booral Rd after a four-vehicle crash east of the River Heads intersection on Monday.

Two trucks and two cars were involved in the crash about 4.30pm.

It is understood one of the trucks collided with a ute while travelling along the road.

The impact resulted in one of the ute's doors being ripped off by the truck.

Emergency services attended the scene after the crash and closed both entrances to Booral Rd.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

No-one was seriously injured.

One patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for assessment.

All vehicles were towed from the scene.

    Local Partners