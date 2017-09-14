28°
Truck rollover keeps Alice St on-ramp closed

Matthew McInerney
by

MORE details have emerged of this morning's single vehicle rollover.

A truck carrying timber was travelling south on the Bruce Highway about 1.20am when the driver chose to use the Alice St, Maryborough, exit.

It is understood the truck had too much speed, and when the driver tried to turn left the truck rolled.

The load, which included timber, was sprawled across the road.

Police said another vehicle, which was using the roundabout at the time, was struck by either the truck or timber.

Police have enforced a partial road closure.

Drivers travelling south on the Bruce Hwy are unable to use the Alice St exit, while drivers are being redirected to  Walker St intersection for access to the highway.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with leg injuries. He was in a stable condition.

Police hope to have the road cleared in the next hour.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
