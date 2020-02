A man was taken to Gympie Hospital after a truck rollover near Kilkivan.

A MAN was taken to hospital last night after a truck rollover on the Wide Bay Highway at 7.15pm.

Paramedics transported the man in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital after the rollover near Kilkivan.

The man was treated for lacerations on his back.