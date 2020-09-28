Menu
A truck has rolled in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Truck rollover sparks CBD traffic delays

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Sep 2020 8:19 AM
Southbound commuters are set to experience frustrating delays to cross the Story Bridge after a truck carrying debris rolled in Fortitude Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Kemp Place in Fortitude Valley at 6.45am.

The truck driver is in a stable condition and is being assessed by paramedics.

 

Traffic backed up to Bowen Bridge Rd.
Police have established diversions however motorists are being advised to expect delays.

As of 7.22am, traffic was backed up from Gipps St to Bowen Bridge Road, causing 13-minute southbound delays.

 

