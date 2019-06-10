Menu
The truck rolled over on the Warrego Highway just after 5am.
Breaking

Delays as truck rolls, cars crash, on Warrego Highway

Tobi Loftus
by
10th Jun 2019 7:49 AM

TWO lanes on the Warrego Highway are closed this morning after a truck rolled  and two cars crashed on the major road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred on the Glenore Grove section of the highway, just east of Gatton, just after 5am.

"It closed a couple of lanes," the spokesman said. 

"But traffic is moving again."

Delays are still expected on the eastbound lanes of the highway, with the lanes still closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the grassed section beside the highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three uninjured patients from the three separate vehicles were assessed by paramedics.

"No transport was required following (the crash)," the spokesman said. 

