A truck rolled over at Doolong south Rd about 2.45pm on April 3.

A truck rolled over at Doolong south Rd about 2.45pm on April 3. Annie Perets

A TRUCK carrying water rolled over on Tuesday in Wondunna.

The one-vehicle incident, pictured above, happened on Doolong South Rd, near the Booral Rd intersection.

Police were called to assist about 2.45pm.

The driver was visibly shaken from the incident.

There were minor traffic delays.