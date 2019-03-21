Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass.
Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass. Seven News
News

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Dangerous goods clean-up chokes hwy traffic

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Mar 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A B-DOUBLE carrying "dangerous goods" that rolled off the edge of the Cunningham Hwy late last night has caused road chaos.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass. Only one lane of the highway is open, with controllers alternating traffic flow.

At some junctures traffic banks up more than three kilometres.

Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Services have urged motorists to avoid the highway and seek alternate routes.

QFES was first called to the scene about 11.45pm, with reports of a truck that had rolled off the highway.

Firies extracted the pinned truck driver through the windscreen.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A male in his 50s was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

Clean up crews were on ground this morning cleaning up 700kg of dangerous goods, including "10-20 bags" of acids, paints and food stuffs.

A QFES spokesperson said none of the chemicals or paints had entered the environment.

Traffic is at a standstill on the major thoroughfare, causing major delays.

Police have urged commuters to use an alternative route.

Police are on scene controlling traffic.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

crash cunningham highway dangerous goods traffic accident truck rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    POISON WARNING: How owners are accidentally harming pets

    premium_icon POISON WARNING: How owners are accidentally harming pets

    News It's a simple mistake that could cost thousands of dollars or even the life of a beloved pet.

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    OPINION: We need solutions to keep doctors in the regions

    premium_icon OPINION: We need solutions to keep doctors in the regions

    Opinion A doctor who knows a region is better placed to care for its people

    HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    premium_icon HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    News $28.5 million was committed by the Federal Govt on Thursday

    PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    News 'This is the biggest one I have ever seen caught.'