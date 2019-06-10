Truckie and mate took turns holding Julian, 7, above water

Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son JulianElimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian were lost at seas off Caloundra for six hours yesterday.

THE trio who spent six-hours clinging onto an esky in winter waters off Caloundra yesterday have been identified.

Elimbah truck driver Maike Hohnen, 38, his young son Julian, and Mr Hohnen's friend Stephen Jeacocke, 48, were about 14km off the coast of Caloundra on a fishing trip on Saturday afternoon when their boat started taking on water.

A distress call was sent from the 5.2-metre vessel just after 1.30am yesterday morning sparking a large search and rescue mission.

The boat Gilly's Hammer took on water just nine nautical miles from the Caloundra coastline before capsizing.

The three took turns to holding onto Julian, 7, clinging onto an esky for six hours.

Julian was flown to hospital with serious hypothermia and remains in an induced coma.

