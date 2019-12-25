Truckie crash rips through family home

Two male truck drivers were flown to hospital last night after their vehicles collided and crashed into a home in Sydney's west.

The crash occurred on Heathland Ave in Schofields at about 10.15pm when two Pantech-type trucks collided at the intersection of Antonia Parade.

Both trucks then crashed into the front of a two-storey family home, with one of the vehicles bursting into flames.

Two males have been transported to Westmead Hospital after their trucks collided at an intersection on Raspberry Road, Schofields. Picture: Bill Hearne

The trucks both smashed into a home after colliding with each other. Picture: Bill Hearne

Neighbours rushed out onto the street after hearing the crash, extinguishing the blaze and helping the driver from his cabin.

However the second driver became trapped inside his truck and had to be freed by a crew from Fire and Rescue NSW.

Both drivers sustained serious leg fractures and were flown to Westmead Hospital.

The street is a small, quiet suburban area which brought dozens of neighbours out on Christmas Eve. Picture: Bill Hearne

NSW Police said the family inside the home where the crash occurred were "shaken but otherwise uninjured".

The brick facade of the house was damaged, with pictures showing the two trucks backed up against the home.

Crash Investigation Unit officers attended the scene.