Truckie fined for forcing 14-hour highway closures

A TRUCK driver pleaded guilty in court to one charge after he rolled a prime mover carrying hazardous goods on the Cunningham Highway.

Muhammad Abid Bashir fronted Warwick Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with failing to have proper control of a vehicle.

Police Prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Bashir drove through an S-bend on the highway at Thane in December, veering off the road and tipping the prime mover and the two trailers onto their sides.

The court heard Bashir advised emergency services that he was not carrying dangerous goods, but it was later found that was not true and a 50m exclusion zone was put in place.

Sgt Wiggan said road closures were in place for 14 hours and Bashir was taken to Warwick Hospital for observation.

"He said he never opened the manifest and searched the prime mover," Sgt Wiggan said.

Bashir, 48, told the court he was a relief driver that day and had sealed paperwork for the job he wasn't allowed to open.

On analysing his logbook of more than 90 pages no mistakes could be found, he said.

"If this will stick on my history no one will give me a job," he said.

The Brisbane man said he had not worked since the incident and was doing rehabilitation, but he should be able to return in a few weeks.

Acting Magistrate Jason Schubert said Bashir was genuinely remorseful but was ultimately responsible for the rollover. Bashir was fined $304, no conviction was recorded.