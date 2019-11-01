Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS 7 NEWS
Truckie in court over double fatal truck crash

Peter Hardwick
1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
A HELIDON truck driver charged in relation to a two-vehicle crash which took the lives of his seven-year-old son and another truck driver has had his case mentioned in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Russell Pringle, 32, was not required to be in court but was represented by his solicitor Brad Skuse who told the court he was asking for a full police brief of evidence on the matter and so asked for an adjournment.

Pringle has not as yet been required to enter any plea to a charge of driving without due care and attention causing death arising from the two truck crash on the Gore Highway near Pampas on the afternoon of December 27 last year.

His seven-year-old son Ryan Pringle, who was riding alongside his father that day, died at the scene of the crash while the driver of the other truck, Lyndon Pfeffer, 62, of Millmerran, died in a Brisbane hospital about a week later, from injuries sustained in the crash. Magistrate Graham Lee remanded Benjamin Pringle on bail and adjourned the case for committal mention to the same court on January 16, next year.

