A truckie who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton has faced court.
Crime

Truckie raped, kidnapped young woman

Sherele Moody
by
8th Apr 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton last year will be sentenced in July.

Robert Andrew Bennett pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Monday to burglary with violence, multiple rapes and kidnapping. 　

Police allege he broke into the Darra home of a 22-year-old woman on August 6, 2018. 　

The 50-year-old took her to various locations where he repeatedly raped and assaulted her before letting her go on August 7.

Police found him three days later in Grafton and he was extradited to Queensland. He has been behind bars on remand and will remain locked up until his sentencing in three months on July 12. - NewsRegional

