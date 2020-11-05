Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
Emergency services at scene of truck crash at Burnett Heads
News

Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 7:13 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck driver has sustained critical injuries following a truck rollover northeast of Bundaberg.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Port Rd in Burnett Heads at 5.51am this morning.

A man is being assessed at the scene for critical injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

 

 

Port Rd has been closed while the Forensic Crash Unit attend the scene.

Police have advised motorists to delay their travel or seek an alternative route, with Rubyanna Rd and Burnett Heads Rd still open.

The man was reportedly trapped within the semi-trailer, which has rolled onto his side.

Firefighters and rescue crews were on the scene using hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the man from the rolled truck, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

 

Originally published as Truckie trapped in crash wreckage with critical injuries

More Stories

Show More
burnett heads crash truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CROC UPDATE: Rangers to search Bay site after signs put up

        Premium Content CROC UPDATE: Rangers to search Bay site after signs put up

        News It comes after a reported sighting in waters off the mainland

        Rain update: How much fell in storms and what’s coming

        Premium Content Rain update: How much fell in storms and what’s coming

        Weather The region’s rainfall last month was below average

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance