Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ricky William Shaw had a hilarious moment while stuck in traffic recently.
Ricky William Shaw had a hilarious moment while stuck in traffic recently.
News

Tough looking truckie's hilarious 'embarrassing' confession

Kate Dodd
by
8th Jul 2019 2:21 PM

WHAT'S your favourite tune to listen to while you're out on the open road?

Something by Aussie icons AC/DC like Highway to Hell or something classic from Guns and Roses like Welcome to the Jungle?

Or is not any classic rock at all - something country, or pop even?

Well, this truckie accidently shared his musical tastes with the world when he was sitting at a set of traffic lights recently.

Ricky William Shaw shared his "embarrassing" story in the Truckin' in QLD Facebook group over the weekend.

"Because I've got no idea how to Bluetooth connect my phone to the stereo, or even if it does that, I've got a set of headphones I put on and play music through my headphones so no-one else can hear it except for me," he said.

"That's all well and good until you're in traffic. I've got the window down and I'm belting out tunes left right and centre. I'm singing away and I look down beside me and there's this lovely young little girl looking up and smiling and having a giggle.

"I realised what I was doing, I was pretty embarrassed. Not so much because I was caught singing but it was what I was singing.

"I wasn't singing anything masculine like AC/DC or Guns and Roses like I should have been, no, I was singing Shania Twain's Man I Feel Like A Woman.

"Imagine how much of a d*ckhead I felt. Me being me, I gave her a wink and said see ya later and took off."

If you've had any funny moments on the road, let us know and email kate.dodd@bigrigs.com.au. 

country music editors picks music pop music truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.