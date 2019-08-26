Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in Truro crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM

 

Dozens of semi trailers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    premium_icon High-flying new job for sacked Fraser Coast council CEO

    News More than two years after Lisa Desmond was dismissed from her position as the chief executive officer of the Fraser Coast council, she has taken up a new role

    Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    premium_icon Export of Fraser Island dingo descendants given all clear

    News The transfer of the dingoes has caused some controversy.

    REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Could Chris Loft run for council again?

    News Mr Loft was unceremoniously sacked from his job last year

    IN COURT: 31 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 31 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

    • 26th Aug 2019 8:46 AM