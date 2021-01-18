Trucking industry mourning the loss of road safety advocate

Jim Pearson, the late owner of Jim Pearson Transport was an advocate for road safety.

The Australian trucking industry is today mourning the loss of renowned operator Jim Pearson Senior.

"The ATA and trucking community are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim, who was an outspoken and outstanding contributor to our industry," Australian Trucking Association chair David Smith said.

Former ATA chair Denis Robertson said Mr Pearson was a tremendous contributor to the industry and was highly regarded for his integrity and professionalism.

"Jim was a person who was committed to keeping people safe. He was willing to be the first to put up his hand when help was needed and was one of the first supporters of the ATA Safety Trailer," Mr Robertson said.

"Jim understood the industry's needs and was a great advocate for industry unity, recognising the need for a single, united voice nationally.

"Jim's motivation and influence are still evident today with his son Jim Pearson Jnr, who has taken over the family business and continues to uphold his father's high standards."

Jim Pearson was one of the first to introduce The Guardian across his fleet, a satellite tracking system designed to manage fatigue.

Mr Pearson's association with the transport industry began almost 70 years ago when he purchased the Caltex Service Station at Marks Point south of Newcastle. In 1955, Mr Pearson started Lake Macquarie Freighters and Macquarie Transport, before moving to Port Macquarie in 1974 and establishing Jim Pearson Transport.

Today, the company has depots in Sydney, Brisbane, Taree, Port Macquarie and Grafton, with a fleet of over 200 prime movers and over 350 employees.

Mr Pearson was one of the first to introduce The Guardian across his fleet, a satellite tracking system designed to manage fatigue and was also involved in the early development of TruckSafe.

A life member of the Long Distance Road Transport Association, NatRoad and a member of the Transport Hall of Fame, Mr Pearson was recognised for his dedication and commitment to industry with the ATA's Outstanding Contribution to the Trucking Industry award in 2010. In 2015, Jim Pearson Transport won the TruckSafe John Kelly Memorial Award for its strong safety culture and passion for improving safety outcomes within the business and wider community.

Mr Pearson is survived by his wife Marette, his children and grandchildren.

