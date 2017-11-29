Trucks and cars collide in Bay

A truck and a car have crashed on the Bruce Hwy in Tiaro causing severe damage to the car and a ruptured fuel tank on the truck with no serious injuries to the two drivers of both vehicles.

TWO people were involved in a car and truck crash outside a fuel station in Tiaro about 9.15am Wednesday.

The car was badly damaged and the truck is believed to have a ruptured fuel tank.

The drivers of the car and truck suffered minor injuries.

Later in the day, another truck and two cars crashed in Nikenbah. Emergency crews were called to Booral Rd and Keens Rd about 2.45pm.

Six people are believed to have been assessed with one taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.