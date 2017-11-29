Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Trucks and cars collide in Bay

A truck and a car have crashed on the Bruce Hwy in Tiaro causing severe damage to the car and a ruptured fuel tank on the truck with no serious injuries to the two drivers of both vehicles.
A truck and a car have crashed on the Bruce Hwy in Tiaro causing severe damage to the car and a ruptured fuel tank on the truck with no serious injuries to the two drivers of both vehicles. Boni Holmes

TWO people were involved in a car and truck crash outside a fuel station in Tiaro about 9.15am Wednesday.

The car was badly damaged and the truck is believed to have a ruptured fuel tank.

The drivers of the car and truck suffered minor injuries.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

Later in the day, another truck and two cars crashed in Nikenbah. Emergency crews were called to Booral Rd and Keens Rd about 2.45pm.

Six people are believed to have been assessed with one taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Related Items

Topics:  fccrash fcemergency fraser coast tiaro

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Adopt the rescue kitten which defied all odds

WATCH: Adopt the rescue kitten which defied all odds

When Tammy Serdiuk found a tiny kitten on the road covered in fleas and suffering from a case of cat flu, she didn't expect it to live through the night.

Firefighters raise funds for worthy causes

GOOD CAUSE: Justin Bygrave with the steamy fireman's calendar on sale in Maryborough this week only.

The calendars raise funds for a variety of charities.

GALLERY: Bay goes underwater from minor flash flooding

A day at the skate park came to an end for Lance Cameron and Shantelle Bartlett when the water rose in less than 20 minutes.

Minor flash flooding hit the Bay on Wednesday.

Man runs stop sign, crashes into car

An elderly man ran a stop sign and crashed into another car.

The man hit a second car with one passenger.

Local Partners