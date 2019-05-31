TRUE CRIME: How M'boro toddler's brutal murder changed law
THE shocking abduction and murder of a Maryborough toddler 25 years ago left an indelible mark on Queensland's legal system.
Kate Beveridge was just two years old when she was brutally murdered at the hands of a 16-year-old boy on May 31, 1994.
The teen killed the toddler by swinging her by the ankles and repeatedly hitting her head on the floor, the Courier-Mail reported.
He then sexually assaulted the tiny girl.
Her body was later found in long grass near a railway line about 150m from her home, according to newspaper reports at the time.