TRAGEDY: Murder victim Kate Beveridge, 2, was taken from her Maryborough home, murdered and sexually assaulted.
TRUE CRIME: How M'boro toddler's brutal murder changed law

Carlie Walker
31st May 2019 12:01 AM
THE shocking abduction and murder of a Maryborough toddler 25 years ago left an indelible mark on Queensland's legal system.

Kate Beveridge was just two years old when she was brutally murdered at the hands of a 16-year-old boy on May 31, 1994.

The teen killed the toddler by swinging her by the ankles and repeatedly hitting her head on the floor, the Courier-Mail reported.

He then sexually assaulted the tiny girl.

Her body was later found in long grass near a railway line about 150m from her home, according to newspaper reports at the time.

TRAGEDY: Kate Beveridge, 2, was murdered in Maryborough 25 years ago.
The grave of two-year-old Maryborough toddler Kate Beveridge, who was brutally murdered 25 years ago.
