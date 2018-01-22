True love story screens for End Polio Now campaign

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in a scene from the movie Breathe. Supplied by Transmission Films.

THE Heritage City's only cinema will once again support the Rotary Club of Maryborough with it's annual fundraiser screening later this month.

The fundraiser aims to help Rotarians educate and equip communities to stop the spread of life-threatening diseases like polio.

Since 1988, Rotarians have reduced cases by 99.9% and even though there is no cure, polio is preventable with a vaccine.

Today only three countries remain endemic.

The fundraiser movie Breathe will be screened at Maryborough Central Plaza Shopping Centre's @Cinemas on Sunday, January 28 from 2pm.

Breathe is the inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis.

Tickets are $20 and include a candy bar from the kiosk.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at the cinema ticket office.

All profits will go to Rotary's End Polio Now campaign.

DETAILS

For more information visit @Cinemas at Maryborough Central Plaza Shopping Centre, Bazaar St, atcinemas.com.au or phone 4123 0997.