Trump ruins the Queen’s prized lawn

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark Marine One at Buckingham Palace on June 3. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Queen reportedly divulged to Scott Morrison her annoyance at Donald Trump for ruining her lawns.

It's rumoured the Queen told the Prime Minister about what happened when he visited Buckingham Palace shortly after President Trump, who insisted on flying into the palace by helicopter twice in one day when visiting for D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth in June.

The Sunday Times reported a source close to Mr Morrison said: "He had got off the plane and went straight to the palace to see the Queen, who led him out to the gardens and said: 'Come and look at my lawn. It's ruined.'"

Flying in on presidential helicopter Marine One on June 3, Mr Trump and his wife Melania attended the palace at the start of their three-day visit to the UK.

The Nighthawk Two support helicopter also parked on the Queen's prized lawn.

Mr Trump again used a helicopter for the short trip from where he was staying at the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House in Regent's Park, to the palace to attend the state banquet.

The repeated trips reportedly left scorch marks on the palace lawn, caused by the helicopters' engines, with the wheels also leaving behind divots.

Mr and Mrs Trump are greeted by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A spokesman for Mr Morrison has denied the story, and Buckingham Palace has refused to comment.

It is against palace protocol for leaders to pass on private conversations with the Queen.

But it's not the first time the choppers have caused damage - the new presidential helicopter, which is supposed to go into service by September next year, left scorch marks on the White House lawn during testing due to a flaw.

The Queen is very precious about her grass, which is the centrepiece of her annual garden parties and where she walks her corgis when she's in residence at the palace.

In 2016 she was reported to have rejected a request from US security services for six helicopters to land at Windsor Castle when Barack Obama visited to mark her 90th birthday.

The Queen asked for fewer helicopters to attend.