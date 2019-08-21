Menu
Recent polls showed that the majority of Jewish people are Democrats
Politics

Trump slams Jews who vote for Democrats

21st Aug 2019 8:50 AM

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump says any Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty".

Trump commented on Tuesday amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump has taken several steps favoured by Israel while the Muslim lawmakers are outspoken critics of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

Trump calls Omar a "disaster" for Jews and says he didn't "buy" the tears Tlaib shed on Monday as she discussed the situation.

At Trump's urging, Israel last week blocked the pair from entering the country. Israel later agreed to a humanitarian visit for Tlaib to visit her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Tlaib declined.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Jews identify as Democrats.

