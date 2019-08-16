Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neither Denmark or the Whitehouse have given comment
Neither Denmark or the Whitehouse have given comment
Politics

Trump talked of buying Greenland for US

by ZEKE MILLER
16th Aug 2019 12:06 PM

REPORTS have emerged that President Donald Trump talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. The ally spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It wouldn't be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world's largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark have commented so far.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has been dubbed a racist thanks to his recent tweets, but his critics are missing the point. Picture: AP/Carolyn Kaster
Trump has been dubbed a racist thanks to his recent tweets, but his critics are missing the point. Picture: AP/Carolyn Kaster

More Stories

Top Stories

    HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    premium_icon HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    News The company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City

    DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    premium_icon DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    News The company supplied armoured vehicle parts for a defence contractor

    M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    premium_icon M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    News 'It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.'

    Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    premium_icon Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    News The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events