Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US President Donald Trump has unleashed more threats against Iran and Iraq, as they reacted to the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
US President Donald Trump has unleashed more threats against Iran and Iraq, as they reacted to the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
Politics

Trump vows retaliation if Iran hits back over assasination

6th Jan 2020 11:36 AM

President Donald Trump has again ramped up the aggression in his comments on the deteriorating relationship between the US and Iran.

From aboard Airforce One on Sunday, Trump threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing of one of its top military commanders.

He said his administration "may discuss" releasing intelligence related to the drone strike against General Qassem Soleimani.

The president told reporters travelling with him from Florida that he was willing to go after Iranian cultural sites because Iran had killed Americans.

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning to Iran by tweet that the US response may even be 'disproportionate'.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Baghdad after Iraq's parliament called on US troops to leave the country.

He said if US troops did leave, Iraq would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build, long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it".

Trump said that if Iraq's request that US forces leave 'was not done on a friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever."

donald trump general qassem soleimani. iran iraq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        premium_icon Woman airlifted off Fraser after possible Irukandji sting

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island with Irukandji symptoms after a marine sting last night

        Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        premium_icon Hervey Bay icon to be demolished today

        News "Its replacement will be an even bigger asset to the community."

        Shocking number of island dingo encounters

        premium_icon Shocking number of island dingo encounters

        News Fraser Island dingo encounters in alarming numbers

        Chapter of history pops up in Maryborough

        premium_icon Chapter of history pops up in Maryborough

        News A key part of Maryborough’s manufacturing history is the focus of a new pop-up...