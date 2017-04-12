29°
News

Truscott dismisses 'keyboard cowards' after Poppins lights

Blake Antrobus
| 12th Apr 2017 6:04 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S costing more than a spoonful of sugar, but the Fraser Coast Regional Council has made Maryborough the only town in Queensland to have different pedestrian crossing lights.

"And it will be the only town in the world to have Mary Poppins pedestrian lights," councillor Paul Truscott adds enthusiastically.

Five sets of new pedestrian lights will be installed around intersections of the Maryborough CBD, after a motion from council was unanimously carried at their meeting on Wednesday.

At first, it didn't seem such a super idea to some on social media, who expressed disgust at spending over $30,000 on the project.

But Cr Truscott dismissed some of the more negative criticism he had received over the project.

Councillor Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights, due to be installed in the CBD after a successful council motion.
Councillor Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights, due to be installed in the CBD after a successful council motion. Blake Antrobus

"Online, there are people who are keyboard cowards; in the street when you talk to people face-to-face and give them the facts, it's a completely different story.

"There's always that sort of infrastructure that council will be addressing, and it will always be there. But we need to keep a good balance so all issues are being addressed."

With the Mary Poppins Festival only a few months away, council will look to install the lights before the event for an official launch.

According to Cr Truscott, it was the idea that people would "sell" Maryborough and draw even more crowds.

"People will sell Maryborough for us - that's something we can't put a price tag on," Cr Truscott said.

"People don't come to a town to see drainage; they come to enjoy themselves and be with family and friends."

"This started long before Melbourne got their lights out for gender equality; there were a lot of hoops to jump through, but I'm glad we've made those jumps and are able to make this change," Cr Truscott said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fccouncil mary poppins mary poppins festival paul truscott pl travers

STATE ELECTION: Saunders will stand for M'boro seat

STATE ELECTION: Saunders will stand for M'boro seat

Bruce Saunders has confirmed he will stand for the seat of Maryborough again.

Truscott dismisses 'keyboard cowards' after Poppins lights

UNANIMOUS: Councillor Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights to be installed in the CBD.

A unanimous vote on the lights was carried on Wednesday.

Mr Bunny hops into hospital to give kids a special surprise

WHAT A SURPRISE: Evie Oswin had a special visitor say hello during her stay at Hervey Bay Hospital.

He came into the pediatrics ward.

10 jobs available on the Fraser Coast right now

Welding at Mastermyne Engineering. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Find out where and how to apply.

Local Partners

Mr Bunny hops into hospital to give kids a special surprise

Evie Oswin got an early treat from the Easter Bunny.

Swimmers expected to swim 100 laps to help fight cancer

Relay for Life charity swim - Rika Van Gerrishein and Cooper Burgess from Maryborough are raising money by swimming as many laps in an hour as possible.

Here's how you can donate.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!