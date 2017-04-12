Truscott dismisses 'keyboard cowards' after Poppins lights

IT'S costing more than a spoonful of sugar, but the Fraser Coast Regional Council has made Maryborough the only town in Queensland to have different pedestrian crossing lights.

"And it will be the only town in the world to have Mary Poppins pedestrian lights," councillor Paul Truscott adds enthusiastically.

Five sets of new pedestrian lights will be installed around intersections of the Maryborough CBD, after a motion from council was unanimously carried at their meeting on Wednesday.

At first, it didn't seem such a super idea to some on social media, who expressed disgust at spending over $30,000 on the project.

But Cr Truscott dismissed some of the more negative criticism he had received over the project.

Councillor Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights, due to be installed in the CBD after a successful council motion. Blake Antrobus

"Online, there are people who are keyboard cowards; in the street when you talk to people face-to-face and give them the facts, it's a completely different story.

"There's always that sort of infrastructure that council will be addressing, and it will always be there. But we need to keep a good balance so all issues are being addressed."

With the Mary Poppins Festival only a few months away, council will look to install the lights before the event for an official launch.

According to Cr Truscott, it was the idea that people would "sell" Maryborough and draw even more crowds.

"People will sell Maryborough for us - that's something we can't put a price tag on," Cr Truscott said.

"People don't come to a town to see drainage; they come to enjoy themselves and be with family and friends."

"This started long before Melbourne got their lights out for gender equality; there were a lot of hoops to jump through, but I'm glad we've made those jumps and are able to make this change," Cr Truscott said.