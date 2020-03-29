Menu
Division Three candidate and likely councillor Paul Truscott Photo: Cody Fox
News

Truscott looks set to hold, says council must tackle pandemic

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Mar 2020 4:47 PM
SOME of the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s existing projects might need to be put on the back burner while officials tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but it is important the work of the previous council is not left behind.

That is the view of Paul Truscott who looks set to return to council as Division Three’s representative.

Mr Truscott told the Chronicle late this afternoon he would wait for the official results from Saturday’s election to come through before claiming victory.

When speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Truscott had achieved nearly 80 per cent of the counted votes.

He said the council had made the correct decisions to restrict access to certain facilities and areas where people congregate, in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Truscott said the new council would need to focus on helping residents and community groups recover from the impact of the pandemic, while balancing regular responsibilities.

He said it was important the community was brought together to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic.

