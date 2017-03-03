Truss' plane collection swaps Canberra for Hervey Bay

Former federal member for Wide Bay Warren Truss shows Cr. Paul Truscott his airplane collection that has been donated to the Hervey Bay Airport - around 50 model planes on display in the departure terminal. Looking at the Qantaslink Dash8 which flies in and out of the airport several times every day.

THEY may not have travelled as far as the real models, but it's been an impressive journey from Canberra to Hervey Bay for Warren Truss' model aeroplane collection.

The former member for Wide Bay and leader of the Nationals donated his collection of 50 planes and aviation memorabilia to the Hervey Bay Airport, with the display cabinet officially unveiled by Mr Truss and councillor Paul Truscott on Thursday.

The collection holds some significance for Mr Truss, who was gifted the planes over his parliamentary career.

"I wasn't able to keep it in my office, and I can't look after it at home because it's too big. To have them in the security of the airport is a great thing," he said.

"Now the collection is displayed in a beautiful cabinet in a place where people are more likely to see it and it may help inspire other enthusiasts along the way.

"All the planes that operate into the Hervey Bay area are in there.

"I'm delighted they're here and hope people enjoy it while waiting for their flight."