Try Chinese medicine for better gut health

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioner An Ping at her Torquay practice in Hervey Bay. {JOY BUTLER}

TRADITIONAL Chinese medicine is a system of primary health care dating back thousands of years.

In Australia, the most popular forms include acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine and when I met with expert An Ping at her Torquay practice recently, I learnt why so many people are turning to this ancient health care as alternative therapy.

Walking inside her reception area you are greeted with a wall of Chinese herbs, the aroma is beautiful and welcoming.

An is obviously very skilled at what she does. If you want to see for yourself, just do a quick internet search and discover her five-star rating on localsearch.com.au.

People have taken the time to review An's work, writing about their mostly former ailments, including everything from vertigo and incontinence to pinched nerves and bladder problems.

With more than 30 years' experience, An is highly qualified in her trade and has patients coming from as far as Gympie to see her.

Her grandfather was a prominent and trusted herbalist in China, and when she was young he cured her of a long-term and painful childhood disease, so her belief in the benefits of traditional Chinese medicine is life-long.

An said one of her biggest health concerns for the community was digestion, with symptoms ranging in stomach pain, reflux, heart burn, bloating, nausea, vomiting, burping, constipation and diarrhoea.

One of the main causes, according to An, was stress.

She knows first-hand how stress can impact on your health, having run a highly successful practice in Toowoomba prior to moving to Hervey Bay six years ago.

She saw her patients during normal business hours and we she closed the practice doors at 5pm, she would mix the herbal medicines into the night - until she burnt out.

It took her 12 months to recover and she has found a happy work-life balance in Torquay, opening from 8.30am until 5pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 8.30am until 12.30pm on Saturday.

She doesn't want to see the same thing happen to anyone else, and urged anyone suffering the symptoms to make an appointment.

Methods include acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, remedial massage, exercise and breathing therapy, as well as diet and lifestyle advice.