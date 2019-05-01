T.S Krait navy cadets bringing opportunity to Bay's youth

ADVENTURE: Petty Officer Donna Belford (TS Sheean), Sub-Lieutentant Kevin Chapman (TS Krait), Cadet Leading Seaman Madisen Rankin (TS Krait), Cadet Able Seaman Brandon Govers (TS Krait) and Chief Petty Officer Steve Price (TS Krait) on HMAS Choules.

FOR retired navy man Steve Price, Australia's armed forces provided opportunities he would otherwise never have been able to get.

For a region with a high rate of unemployment, Chief Petty Officer Price wants to replicate his experience for Hervey Bay's young people.

After a career spanning two decades, CPO Price is still involved and works with the local youth in TS Krait's navy cadets.

Navy C\cadets have a 25-year history in the area, previously with headquarters located in Urangan.

From basic sailor skills to sailing and boat licences, cadets aged between 13 and 18, male and female, also learn knots, complete guard training as well as marching and rifle drills.

"The reasons to join, I think, are mateship, life skills, the ability to work as a team and being taught how to respect elders through the rank structure,” CPO Price said.

"For instance, last year the kids got the opportunity to join 150 naval cadets who went to HMAS Cerberus from all over Australia and spent six days down there and did everything a navy recruit would do, like firefighting, marching and survival training at sea.

Local T.S Krait navy cadets CDTAB Brandon Govers and CDTLS Madisen Rankin on Townsville's humanitarian ship the HMAS Choules.

"Recently two local cadets travelled to HMAS Choules (L100) for four days in Townsville.

"I'm born and bred in Hervey Bay, I left school in Grade 10 at 16 and joined the navy and never looked back.

"I want the same opportunities for the kids now. If the navy is silly enough to clothe and feed us and pay us to travel then take the opportunity.”

CPO Price said although there was a code of conduct expected from cadets, it didn't matter if you didn't want or intend to join the navy at 18.

"It's up to the individual,” he said.

"We try and create a fun atmosphere, if they join good on them but if not that is their choice. It's not about pushing them, it's just another youth group avenue.”

Currently TS Krait has 22 cadets on the books and CPO Price would love to see more girls join.

"It's not extravagantly expensive, there is a one-off joining fee of $55 and you get a full navy uniform paid for by the navy,” he said.

"There is also a $5 for food on the night.”

Normally the cadets meet every Friday from 5.30-10pm, which includes a meal.

For more information phone Sub-Lieutenant Kerrie Mikelsons on 0401 212 325.