Tim Tszyu is announced the winner over Joel Camilleri after their Australian super welterweight title bout at The Star Casino in Sydney on May 15. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP
Boxing

Tszyu to face his toughest test yet

by GADIEL NOTELOVITZ, FOX SPORTS
14th Jun 2019 11:52 AM

IT'S not Jeff Horn, but Tim Tszyu is set for the biggest test of his young career as he prepares to headline a pay-per-view card for the second time in the space of three months.

Tszyu (13-0-0) will fight fellow Aussie Dwight Ritchie on August 14 at the ICC in Sydney, it was announced on Friday.

With the WBO Global and IBF Pan Pacific super welterweight belts and a top-five ranking in both organisations on the line, it represents a major opportunity for both fighters.

The son of multiple world champion Kostya Tszyu, 24-year-old Tim is fresh off a 10-round bout win over Joel Camilleri.

That unanimous decision delivered Tszyu the Australian super welterweight belt and proved a few doubters wrong in the process.

But Ritchie - the No.1 ranked Australian super welterweight - is Tszyu's toughest opponent yet.

The 27-year-old out of Victoria is 19-1-0 and has beaten Camilleri.

While Tszyu called out Horn - the biggest name in Australian boxing - after his Main Event bout in May, that fight will have to wait with both men set for separate August tests.

Tszyu flew into Australia to announce his bout having spent time in the Philippines as a sparring partner for Manny Pacquiao ahead of the 40-year-old's showdown with Keith Thurman, which will be available to order on Main Event.

On the undercard of the Tszyu card, AFLW star and boxer, Tayla Harris (4-0-1) will take on Renee Gartner in five two-minute rounds.

Renold Quinlan, who fell to highly rated Joshua Buatsi at the end of 2018, will take on Mateo Tapia in 10 three-minute rounds.

Jack Brubaker is confirmed for the card too, with a number of fights waiting to be signed off.

