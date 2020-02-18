Tune in to volunteer at local community radio

RADIO MAGIC: Behind the magic at Fraser Coast FM 107.5 are Detlef Wenzel, Mark “DJ Astro” Hinds, Desley Dixon, Mark Page and Trevor Franklin. Photo: Alistair Brightman

WITH a goal of increasing its programming, youth and ­cultural diversity, the call is out for everyday folks to breathe new life into the airwaves of local community radio.

Community radio station Fraser Coast FM 107.5 is in its 28th year of operation and is one of more than 450 community radio stations throughout Australia.

President Desley Dixon said the station was run by about 40 volunteers, both on and off air, and a small management committee, with trained presenters delivering about 108 hours of locally programmed entertainment each week.

She said there was a need for more volunteers in administration, production and presenters who would be fully trained to host regular or weekly radio shows.

"(Volunteers) just need good people skills, an interest in music and the community and can commit to some hours every week," Ms Dixon said.

Ms Dixon said the role was highly rewarding, with the Halcro St station volunteers making a difference in the ­region by providing ongoing entertainment and news and support to local organisations in need of a boost.

"All our volunteers are passionate about music and where we live," Ms Dixon said.

"It is very rewarding to know that we are providing a needed service through connecting with the Fraser Coast community and beyond with streaming, plus supporting local not-for-profit organisations as well as promoting local events, arts and music.

"Community radio provides something a little different to commercial radio and we know we have a dedicated ­listener base in the area."

If you are interested in ­becoming a volunteer, email info@frasercoast.fm or phone 4128 1079.