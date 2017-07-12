Turbulent time for teen stranded at city airport

WHAT should have been a simple trip home from Adelaide turned into a travel nightmare for 17-year-old Tamekah Hall.

The teen was returning from her grandmother's funeral in Adelaide and was to be picked up by family at Brisbane Airport, when her plane was diverted to Sydney due to heavy fog.

There, Tamekah was confronted with confusion and chaos.

"I was in a line for about two hours waiting for ground staff and when I finally spoke to someone I was told Qantas had a hotel booked and there would be a shuttle bus,” Tamekah said.

Tamekah's mum Belinda, who was waiting for her daughter in Queensland, said Qantas staff told her over the phone there was nothing they could do that day.

Belinda said she noticed a seat on a business class flight but was told the airline wouldn't upgrade her daughter.

"I said to them 'are you telling me my child's welfare isn't as important as your money'.”

To make things worse, Tameka claims the shuttle bus never arrived sending the teen, who suffers from a heart condition into panic mode.

"At this stage I started freaking out and mum had been on the phone to Qantas for about an hour-and-a- half,” she said

"I didn't feel safe.

"I was so scared, I was crying and no one could help me.”

It was competing airline Virgin, which got Tamekah on a direct flight from Sydney to Hervey Bay.

A Virgin Australia spokeswoman said "we're glad that we were able to assist this customer with her journey home.

A spokesman for Qantas said "if parents have children aged 16 or 17 travelling alone we recommend that they ensure the child is listed as a Young Passenger at the time of booking so in the event of a disruption, staff are aware they are flying by themselves.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and we'll follow up with the family.”