Turn of the century for Teebar's central meeting place

CENTURY OLD: Raising the flag at the official opening of the School of Arts, now known as Teebar Hall, back in 1918. Contributed

TEEBAR'S central meeting place has turned 100 and celebrations will be held during the town's annual campdraft and rodeo next weekend.

Teebar Hall was officially opened in 1918 and Teebar Show and Sports Association president Malcolm Beresford will add to a memorabilia display with a photo of his grandmother at its opening.

Mr Beresford, who is a fifth-generation Teebar farmer, said he was told how the local graziers would hold dances in their barns.

He said in 1917 local grazier family Bates put up the money for the hall to be built.

"It was built for the community where they could hold their events like sporting activities, buck jumping, meetings and dances," he said.

"Families would come by horse and carriage and just nearby was a waterhole where they would have picnics and swim.

"It was the generosity of the station owners who made this possible for the community.

"Bands would come to play at the hall and the old piano is still there today."

Mr Beresford has dug up a lot of family memorabilia, including photos of the opening to display at the hall during the rodeo.

"I have a photo of my grandmother, who was at the official opening with a Red Cross sign - she would have been about 17 years old," he said.

"The Red Cross raised money to buy an ambulance - an old T-Model Ford - which was then used over in France during the war. My grandfather actually worked with that particular ambulance in France."

There will be a cake cutting about noon and everyone, including past families, is welcome to attend.

Teebar Hall on Teebar Hall Rd will celebrate its centenary on June 16 in conjunction with the Teebar Campdraft and Rodeo held from 6.30am until late.