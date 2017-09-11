Turnbull footy photo: PM hits back at 'trolls'

UPDATE: MALCOLM Turnbull has dismissed the "crazy" trolls on Twitter who slammed a photo of him with his granddaughter and a beer at the footy.

"You've just got to be yourself," the Prime Minister said today, after widespread criticism about the post.

"You end up being as crazy as the trolls on Twitter if you do anything else," he told Melbourne radio station Triple M.

Meantime, Pauline Hanson said "whingers" who attacked Mr Turnbull over the photo of him holding his baby granddaughter and a beer at the football should "get a life".

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson during formal business in the Senate Chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, September 7, 2017. AAP Image - Mick Tsikas

Normally a fierce critic of the Prime Minister, the One Nation leader leapt to Mr Turnbull's defence today after he was attacked on social media.

"These people are whingeing over nothing," Senator Hanson told Sunrise today.

"I've spent a lot of time with the Prime Minister, having meetings with him, I've seen him at functions, he is not a man that drinks actually," she said.

"If he had his green tea there, they would be whingeing about that because you are at a footy match with your green tea."

Senator Hanson said it was a "beautiful" photo and the Prime Minister clearly loved his grandchildren.

"This was beautiful and I take my hat off to the Prime Minister," she said.

"Anyone who's whingeing - go and get a life, get over it, move on."

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young - also a strong critic of the Prime Minister - said the photo was hardly Malcolm Turnbull's "Michael Jackson baby over the balcony' moment".

"If anything this has made the Prime Minister look a bit more personable to the public," she said.

EARLIER: THE nation's most iconic Australians are pleading for us to reclaim our laid back nature after an online outrage over Malcolm Turnbull posting a photo with his granddaughter at the footy while holding a beer.

Entrepreneur Dick Smith said anyone who could not appreciate the truly iconic moment should go and live elsewhere, the Courier Mail reports.

"Australians need to get back to being Australian," Mr Smith said.

"People on social media can be so pathetic. This kind of outrage is so un Australian. Go and live somewhere else if you don't like this."

It seemed innocent enough ... a photo of the Prime Minister holding his baby granddaughter while watching the footy.

But Malcolm Turnbull's latest Facebook post has prompted a backlash online.

The PM was branded "irresponsible" for the photo, which showed him holding his granddaughter Alice, with a beer in his other hand at the AFL final between the Swans and Bombers at the SCG yesterday.

He captioned the image "multi-tasking".

But Facebook users were not impressed, calling the PM out for being an "irresponsible" child minder and using the opportunity to criticise him over the upcoming gay marriage plebiscite.

One person wrote: "Does anyone see anything irresponsible with an adult hold(ing) a baby and juggling a beer? And when was drinking while holding a child OK?"

The backlash continued: "I find it disgusting to see people breathing grog all over baby's but sadly I'm not surprised by Malcolm doing it."

But in response to the furore, a number of prominent Australians from journalists to fellow politicians were lining up to defend Mr Turnbull and take aim at the misplaced outrage.

"This is rubbish - let him be a grandpa," Labor leader Bill Shorten said on Twitter.

Turnbull's Facebook post, which has attracted more than 14,000 "likes", was inundated with more than 1,100 comments - and counting.

While a number slammed the PM, others defended the photo, saying there was nothing wrong with it.

One of Turnbull's followers wrote, "To me it's a nice pic of an Aussie Dad at the footy with his grandchild", while another said "good on him for being natural".