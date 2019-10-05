Turnbull Stakes: Bart man back for more

Can Sunlight surge to the top of Everest betting if she wins at Flemington, will Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey reclaim her crown as our best racehorse and does Surprise Baby get the gold pass to the Melbourne Cup?

We're here to keep you up to date with all the news from Melbourne and Sydney as several Spring Carnival contenders launch their campaigns.

The Flemington rail is out 9m for the entire circuit with the track rated a Good 4.

Track manager Liam O'Keeffe said the track was in perfect condition after 2mm overnight.

Trainer Lindsey Smith after Black Heart Bart’s incredible Underwood Stakes victory.

1pm -SMITH MACHINE HITTING TOP GEAR

Lindsey Smith has cut a swathe through Victorian spring features since setting up his Warrnambool base.

The Perth master trainer has two Victoria Derby aspirants in action today - Adelaide Ace and Olympic Oath.

Here's the latest from the man who guided Black Heart Bart and Scales Of Justice to Group 1 spoils this season.

Adelaide Ace - "Has come on since he's super win in the Derby Trial over course and distance. Will need another good ride from Johnny but with luck will take some beating."

Olympic Ace - "The blinkers go on and the wide draw suits. Expect to see him blend into the race for Mark Zahra. Will find the distance a bit short but his Vic Derby price will shorten again after today."

Campbell Brown and father Mal are hoping to see Deep Speed take the money today.

12pm - BROWNED OFF BY LATE SCRATCHING

Wow... huge disappointment for Former Hawthorn and Gold Coast hard man Campbell Brown and father Mal with their runner, Deep Speed, a late scratching from the opening race.

In a sensation, the race favourite was withdrawn after jockey Luke Currie reportedly said Deep Speed felt "really sore, never felt comfortable" as he went down to the barriers at the top of the Flemington.

The withdrawal of the Tony McEvoy-trained colt saw just four runners contest the Maribyrnong Trial Stakes, which was won by Grahame Begg's Midred.

Brown, who was part of the Hawks' 2008 premiership, is no stranger to racehorse ownership, having formerly been part of Group 1-winning mare Sweet Idea.

FIVE THINGS OUR RACING EXPERTS WANT TO SEE TODAY

Chief racing writer Leo Schlink, award-winning journalist Glenn McFarlane and Gilbert Gardiner identify five things they'd like to see on a day where spring racing hits Melbourne for six.

GILBERT GARDINER

1. Sunlight to surge to the top of TAB Everest markets with an authoritative win in the Group 2 Gilgai Stakes. Gets to her right trip and is already a winner down the straight at Flemington.

2. Don't sleep on Lindsay Park Cups nominated Neufbosc in the Metropolitan. Raced over 2400m four times previously in France for two wins and two placings. Really like Nash Rawiller booking. I'm on.

3. Herald Sun tipster Chris Vernuccio has not stopped banging on about his SuperCoach Racing skills. He delivered in Week 1 with a nice score, so it is time to bring my esteemed colleague, formerly known as "The Stopper", back to earth with a thud.

4. Tony and Calvin McEvoy unveil another Magic Millions 2YO contender in Deep Speed. The $220,000 Deep Field colt looks a winning chance in the Maribyrnong Trial.

5. If trainer Lindsay Smith can get Black Heart Bart to win a Group 1 at $101 then there's no reason why Victoria Derby prospect Olympic Oath can't atone third-up after a short break.

Can Sunlight repeat her Newmarket Handicap performance down the home straight.

LEO SCHLINK

(Chief Racing Writer)

1. Mystic Journey v Mr Quickie v Hartnell. It's a fork-in-the-road Turnbull Stakes. The Cox Plate jury is out on the pride of Tasmania following Mystic Journey's Maybe Diva Stakes defeat. The evidence, either way today, will be irrefutable. Expect her to steam to The Valley as Cox Plate favourite.

2. Surprise Baby is chasing a Melbourne Cup berth after only 10 starts in The Bart Cummings. Echoes of Rekindling and Cross Counter? The Andrew Ramsden stoush with Steel Prince was epic. This is his time to shine.

3. The Victoria Derby Prelude - aka the Super Impose Stakes - pits the leading contenders into battle a month out from the classic. Does the Lindsey Smith express continue with Adelaide Ace and Olympic Oath? It should be a fascinating contest.

4. Dumped from Caulfield Guineas favourite Dalasan, Raquel Clark returns to Flemington for just one ride - Deserved - and a point to prove.

5. The $300,000 Gilgai Stakes. It's proof positive racing doesn't need a $14 million purse to attract quality.

Surprise Baby takes out the Brew Handicap. Picture: AAP

GLENN McFARLANE

(Award-winning sports writer)

1. A super-talented local stayer transform into a legitimate Melbourne Cup hope - like they used to in the old days. That's what the Horsham-trained, New Zealand-bred galloper Surprise Baby can do this afternoon. Win it, and he's in the Cup field. Win it and his current quote of $18 might almost be cut in half.

2. Mystic Journey and Mr Quickie going stride-for-stride at the post in the Turnbull Stakes. Both have got legitimately good backstories and look set for big springs.

3. Fidelia to win for Robbie Griffiths - and for our SuperCoach Racing teams. The popular Cranbourne trainer is recuperating after recent brain surgery - and hopes to be back soon - and a win from the grey mare would lift his spirits. She's also valued at $200,000 in our SuperCoach Racing team and it would be a nice return.

4. Campbell Brown and his dad, Mal, in the winners' circle after Race 1 with Deep Speed, their exciting two-year son of emerging stallion Deep Field.

5. After the week she's had - being dumped off Caulfield Guineas favourite Dalasan - wouldn't you just love to see Raquel Clark score an upset win on Deserved in the Group 2 Edward Manifold. She's in solid form, having won on Hearty Lass at The Valley on Friday night.

Mystic Journey proves too good in the P.B. Lawrence Stakes.

MURTOA POSTPONED

The Murtoa Cup meeting has been called off after the track was deemed unsafe for racing when a burst water pipe created a wet section on the track.

Racing Victoria stewards, in consultation with the Murtoa Racing Club, determined that a section of the track near the 300m mark was unsuitable to race on and abandoned the meeting in the interests of safety.

The Cup meeting has been rescheduled to 13 October.

