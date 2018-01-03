Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Turtle released back into the water at Fraser Coast beach

A turtle has been released back into the wild at Poona.
A turtle has been released back into the wild at Poona. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by
The turtle gets carried into the water at Poona.
The turtle gets carried into the water at Poona. Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  beach fraser coast turtle

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Power lost as storm hits Fraser Coast

UPDATE: Power lost as storm hits Fraser Coast

The loss of power is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Snakes claim lives of Fraser Coast pets

A veterinarian is checking on a a kitten at her office.

It is a stark warning for pet owners in the region.

Sparks fly as car ignites

Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Reports of the fire came in about 12.30pm.

Super moon puts on a show

SURF'S UP: Grant Mills from Torquay having a blast on his stand up paddle board during the king tide at Torquay jetty.

The unique moon brought a unique king tide.

Local Partners