TURTLE TRAFFIC: Tracking maps reveal Coast hot spots

Loggerhead turtle K36230 was originally tagged as a hatchling at Mon Repos beach in February 1975. She commenced her breeding life at approx. 26 years of age in December 2000. She has returned to breed on all of the beaches in the vicinity of where she was hatched. She is now 45 years old and has competed her 8th breeding season.

THEY might have made Mon Repos famous but it seems turtles have a whole lot of love for Fraser Coast waters.

A tracking map reveals high volumes of turtle traffic in the Hervey Bay waters just off Fraser Island.

Despite hatching at Mon Repos, the turtles will travel at distances of up to 1000km to forage for food.

However through satellite tagging, turtles prefer to make the 47km trip to Bay waters to feed.

The Great Sandy Marine Park is very important for turtle foraging and breeding, and vital for the survival of several marine turtle species.

Loggerhead K36230 is one of a small number of turtles tagged as hatchlings at Mon Repos in the 1970s that returned to the beach to breed.

She is now approximately 45-years-old and these tagged turtles provide unique information about their growth, life expectancy, and changing egg production as they age.

Loggerhead K36230 is also one of five loggerhead turtles that Department of Environment and Science track in the Hervey bay region.

Each of these turtles has a different foraging distribution and the data gathered helps to better understand turtle behaviour and biology.

A DES spokesperson said over the past four decades, the departmental biologists have tagged thousands of loggerheads, green and flatback turtles that migrate annually to breed in the Hervey Bay Region with about 500 to 1000 tagged returning turtles identified each summer.

"Research suggests the tagged turtles are coming to breed in this region from as far away as the Northern Territory and Torres Strait," DES spokesperson said.

"As a large and relatively sheltered shallow coastal bay, Hervey Bay is one of approximately seven major hotspots for locally resident marine turtle foraging populations on the east Australian Coast."

Loggerheads have a unique taste for marine bottom dwelling invertebrates, including crabs and shellfish.

Green turtles foraging in the shallower waters where sunlight penetrates are predominantly feeding on sea grass, algae and mangroves.

There are approximately tens of thousands of foraging turtles in Hervey Bay.