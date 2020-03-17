Turtles vulnerable after increased rainfall on the Fraser Coast

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast carer, Natalie Richardson, assisted this turtle after it was washed out of its home in recent downpours.

A WILDLIFE rescue expert is pleading with residents to be on the lookout for freshwater turtle species on Fraser Coast roads.

With an increase in rainfall in recent weeks, Natalie Richardson, co-ordinator of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast, said the turtles were on the move, travelling between waterways.

Ms Richardson said freshwater turtles can travel several kilometres across land between water sources.

If found, they shouldn't be removed from their home ranges and territory unless necessary, or if they are injured or unwell and need to come into care, she said.

Talking to the Indy last Wednesday, she said there had been at least a dozen turtles that needed help within a 48-hour period in Hervey Bay.

"Heavier rainfall and flash flooding often wash suburban living freshwater turtles into drainage systems and stormwater drains, causing them to be displaced and flushed into the ocean or onto beaches.

"Sadly, this often means they are crossing roads and traffic areas, leaving them vulnerable to vehicle strike.

"If you do find a turtle crossing a road, providing it is safe to do so and the turtle is uninjured, the turtle can be moved off the road in the direction it was travelling."

If the turtle was in distress, Ms Richardson said the best course of action was to contact a qualified wildlife carer.

"People are unaware that they (turtles) need help and are trying to put freshwater species in saltwater or taking them away and releasing in lakes when they need to come in for a health check.

"Freshwater turtles found in the ocean should always have a full health check and not just be returned to freshwater nearby, as unfortunately they often end up with aspiration pneumonia from saltwater or intense water conditions while being washed through drains."

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast can be contacted on 4121 3146. The hotline is available 24/7.