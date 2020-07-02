TV interviews gatecrashed live on air

Sky News and BBC viewers were left in hysterics when both news channels had their live interviews crashed by young kids.

After more than three months of coronavirus-caused lockdown, parents around the world are no doubt familiar with the challenges of working from home while juggling childcare.

And the reality of balancing the two was exposed - in moments reminiscent of the famous BBC dad interview in 2017 - when London School of Economics global health policy expert Dr Clare Wenham was speaking to the broadcaster about local coronavirus lockdowns, only for her daughter Scarlett to appear on screen and begin a conversation.

Dr Wenham attempted to continue talking about the issues of getting access to testing data, while her daughter tried to get her attention, eventually climbing onto the desk and waving a picture of a unicorn.

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

BBC Newspresenter Christian Fraser addressed Scarlett directly, telling her it was a "lovely unicorn" and would look best presented "on the lower shelf".

Fraser's input prompted the little girl to ask Dr Wenham: "What's his name? What's his name Mummy?"

"Do stop me if you need to crack on," Fraser tells Dr Wenham, before telling Scarlett his name is Christian.

"Christian," she repeats, "I'm just deciding where it can go. Where Mummy wants it to go. Mummy where do you want it to go?"

Dr Wenham agrees the artwork would look great on the shelf, apologising to Fraser and finishing the interview, with many on the internet praising her patience and pointing out the moment is "no doubt a reality for so many working from home right now".

Back in the studio, Fraser joked it was "the most informative interview I've done all day".

Children gatecrashing live interviews was clearly the trend of the day, however, with a similarly hilarious moment on Sky News.

Thank you for the lovely comments after my son’s impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast. I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives https://t.co/OQRGiMNih2 — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) July 1, 2020

Foreign Affairs editor Deborah Haynes was caught in an awkward moment after her son entered the room live on air, asking for a snack.

"Oh, I'm really sorry, that's my son arriving. Sorry," she told the camera, apologising again and calling it "embarrassing".

The little boy wasn't taking no for an answer, pleading with Haynes for permission to eat some biscuits.

"Yes, you can have two biscuits," she told him, apologising for a third time as presenter Mark Austin cut the interview short, saying Haynes was "in full family swing".

"I'm really sorry about that."

"He knew what he was doing - gaining leverage in the snack negotiations," one amused viewer commented on Twitter.

"If mum hadn't been on the telly, he'd have ended up with a piece of fruit. Two biscuits - great result."

Haynes herself took to Twitter to comment on the interruption, thanking viewers for their "lovely comments after my son's impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast".

"I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives," she wrote.

Originally published as TV interviews gatecrashed live on air