TV presenter back for Fraser Coast fishing

ON FILM: TV presenter Greg Grainger was filming on the Fraser Coast.

ON FILM: TV presenter Greg Grainger was filming on the Fraser Coast. Crystal Jones

AWARD-winning TV presenter Greg Grainger was recently on the Fraser Coast to film fly and game fishing for Travel Oz TV.

The Sydney-based producer joined competitors in the Fraser Coast Tourism and Events supported Hervey Bay Game Fish Classic at the weekend.

"We're wanting to capture the essence of the whole fishing experience," Grainger said.

>>CATCH UP WITH THE LATEST IN TOURISM HERE<<

Grainger said he would cut the fishing footage into one-minute segments for social media and in total, about 500 million people would get a taste of fishing on the Fraser Coast.

>>CATCH UP ON ALL THE COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

"We genuinely love the Fraser Coast," he said.

"I think there's so much on offer: the Great Barrier Reef of course and our favourite coral cay Lady Elliot Island and Fraser Island, which is just a dreamland in so many respects."