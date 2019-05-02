Menu
MAKING A SPLASH: Creek to Coast host Chris Parsons and camerman Mark Deadman at WetSide Water Park in Hervey Bay filming the television shows Creek to Coast and Queensland Weekender. Cody Fox
Television show set to highlight sights of Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
2nd May 2019 9:00 AM
THE Fraser Coast will be the star of upcoming episodes of the Seven Network's Creek to Coast.

The television program is currently filming in the region, travelling to Fraser Island and yesterday paying a visit to Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park.

Nine television programs promoting the region will be screened, with a joint radio promotion aimed at attracting Sydney-siders to the area.

The region will also feature on Queensland Weekender and Sydney Weekender as part of the arrangement.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simon said continuing efforts were being made to attract the drive market to the region and for the winter campaign, a push was being made to attract people from Sydney, just a short flight away.

Mr Simon said the combination of promotions on television, radio and digital mediums had cost about $180,000.

"Each story has a range of experiences that we are incorporating into the shooting," he said.

