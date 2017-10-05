TV STAR: M'boro man is now on Play School

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

LIKE many young Australians, Matthew Backer grew up watching Play School.



So it's more than a little surreal for the former Maryborough man to be part of the cast of the much-loved children's show.



"It's quite an honour to be part of it," Mr Backer said.



He has two nephews who regularly watch the program and he said it was cool to think he would be part of the legacy of much- loved Play School presenters Hugh Sheridan, Noni Hazlehurst, Benita Collings and Deborah Mailman.

Playschool at Cobb+Co Museum during the 50 year celebrations.





Not to mention the former Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist gets to play with Little Ted, Big Ted, Humpty and Jemima.



And which window is Mr Backer's favourite?



"The arch window," he said.



After many years performing in theatre in Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Backer said it was great to score a role on the show.



He said the flexibility of Play School, which is filmed in Sydney, meant he could continue to take on theatre roles.

