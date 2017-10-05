28°
News

TV STAR: M'boro man is now on Play School

Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer grew up watching Play School.
Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer grew up watching Play School. Contributed
Carlie Walker
by

LIKE many young Australians, Matthew Backer grew up watching Play School.

So it's more than a little surreal for the former Maryborough man to be part of the cast of the much-loved children's show.

"It's quite an honour to be part of it," Mr Backer said.

He has two nephews who regularly watch the program and he said it was cool to think he would be part of the  legacy of much- loved Play School presenters Hugh Sheridan, Noni Hazlehurst, Benita Collings and Deborah Mailman.

Playschool at Cobb+Co Museum during the 50 year celebrations.
Playschool at Cobb+Co Museum during the 50 year celebrations.



Not to mention the former Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist gets to play with Little Ted, Big Ted, Humpty and Jemima.

And which window is Mr Backer's favourite?

"The arch window," he said.

After many years performing in theatre  in Sydney and Brisbane, Mr Backer said it was great to score a role on the show.

He said the flexibility of Play School, which is filmed in Sydney, meant he could continue to take on theatre roles.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  maryborough play school television

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SNAKE INVASION: Extreme weather forces reptiles into homes

SNAKE INVASION: Extreme weather forces reptiles into homes

SNAKE catchers have been swamped with calls as extreme weather encourages increased numbers out of hiding.

You might get a glimpse of a cruise ship in Hervey Bay today

P&O cruise ship Pacific Eden drops anchor off Mooloolaba on Friday, December 17, 2015 Photo Contributed

You might get a glimpse of a cruise ship passing by today.

Fraser Coast man's charge for violent act upgraded

Police

He will appear in Maryborough District Court at a later date.

Magistrate says a community service order is not a 'joke'

Maryborough Court House.Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.

'What’s the point of a fine if they don’t pay it.'

Local Partners