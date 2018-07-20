TV stars head to Bay for Ability Ball

TV STARS: Home and Away stars Patrick O'Conner who plays Dean and Sophie Dillman (inset) who plays Ziggy will be guests at next week's Ability Ball.

IF YOU have ever fancied a dance with a celebrity, this year's Ability Ball is the place to be.

Home and Away stars Sophie Dillman (Ziggy) and Patrick O'Connor (Dean) as well as Maryborough's very own House Rules brothers Brandon and Josh will spend the evening mingling with guests at the special event next Saturday.

The annual Ability Ball offers a fun night out with an important message.

It is an event for all members of the community to come together and celebrate all abilities while increasing public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with a disability and celebrating the achievements and contributions of people with a disability.

It's not the first time Dillman has attended an Ability Ball, making her first appearance at the event in Bundaberg last year.

"I think it's a really great opportunity to meet some people that really love the show but also the event itself is so beautiful,” she told the Chronicle.

"It allows kids who may not be able to get out and have a dance to do just that.”

It's a sentiment echoed by event organiser Trevor Sands who said guests could enjoy a night of great food, music and company.

"Everyone at the event gets to personally meet the celebrity guests and have their photo taken with stars from the popular television shows, Home and Away and House Rules,” he said.

The television stars will interact with the attendees throughout the night with plenty of photograph and autograph opportunities.

Dillman, who is a Queenslander at heart, said she knew the event would be one to remember because she knew "Queenslanders love to have fun”.

"Everyone is always so friendly and so warm and when you go to an event like this, everyone is always in a great mood,” she said.

"It's always a nice chance to come home as well.”

Having never been to Hervey Bay, Dillman, 25, said she couldn't wait to experience the town famous for its whale watching.

CEO Community Lifestyle Support Damien Tracey said the aim of the evening was to provide a genuinely inclusive opportunity for people to enjoy a night of festivities.

"We believe that by providing people with disability, the general public, local businesses and the wider community sector with an opportunity to engage in a positive shared experience, we have found an ideal way to promote inclusion and understanding,” he said.

Tickets are $75 per person and $55 for a companion and can be purchased online at trybooking.com.

The event will be held at the Beach House, Scarness from 6-11pm on Saturday, July 28. For more information contact Mr Sands on 0431180469.