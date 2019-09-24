Menu
Lucy Zelic’s comments led a stream of people to weigh in on Adelaide. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP
Soccer

SBS presenter apologises for calling Adelaide ‘a s**thole’

by Sarah McPhee
24th Sep 2019 4:56 PM

SPORTS personality Lucy Zelic has apologised for comments that left Adelaide locals running to grab the pitchforks and others joining a chorus of those in harsh agreement.

The SBS World News sports presenter unleashed on the City of Churches while interviewing Central Coast Mariners recruit Ziggy Gordon on The World Game football podcast on Monday.

The Scottish defender was running the hosts through where he'd visited in Australia since being signed to the club in June, including Tasmania and to Melbourne for an FFA Cup quarter-final.

"But unfortunately we didn't get to see a whole lot because we were being professional, we were on duty," Gordon said.

It was at that moment Zelic let loose out of the blue.

"You won't see much in Adelaide," Zelic said.

"Adelaide's a s**thole.

"No disrespect, no disrespect."

Zelic’s comments didn’t go unnoticed.
Zelic backed up her comments, suggesting her experiences in the city justified her position.

"I can say that because I've travelled there multiple times and I just, I didn't enjoy it," she said.

"I found it to be incredibly dull and boring."

Zelic, 32, backtracked on Tuesday, issuing an apology for her "off-handed comment".

 

 

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall wasn't thrilled but extended an invitation to Zelic.

"It's an outrageous comment," he said.

"I think that commentator needs to come to Adelaide and have a look at the great state that we are."

SA Premier Steven Marshall said Zelic should visit once again. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP
Zelic's co-host, Nick Stoll, sat back in his chair and said "woah, woah" right after the outburst.

Stoll has since also responded to the backlash, posting on Twitter that he'll start "hammering" locations such as San Sebastian, Tokyo and Berlin if it means receiving an invite to the cities.

 

 

The comments had local radio hosts up in arms.

FIVEaa's David Penberthy and Will Goodings were horrified the spray went to air, labelling Zelic a "dopey girl" and an "airhead".

"Up yours, Lucy," they said on their show on Tuesday morning.

"That's the first time half the people in Adelaide have ever heard of Lucy Zelic so maybe it worked."

It would seem Adelaide has its fair share of staunch defenders.
 Twitter also erupted with a few tongue-in-cheek reactions.

"I love living in Adelaide … is great place to raise a family but not everyone's cup of tea," a man named David said in response to Zelic's apology.

Simon Scadden said: "Thanks for the apology @LucyZelic but you are still banned from drinking our wine or eating our seafood for 12 months starting today".

Another commenter joked: "I'm sure they'll be happy when they see this apology in half an hour."

Some also questioned if Zelic should be commenting seeing as she was "born in Canberra".

Adelaide United will face the Mariners in an FFA Cup semi-final next Wednesday on the NSW Central Coast.

 

 

 

Lucy Zelic and Craig Foster won a Logie in June for the Most Outstanding Sports Coverage. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
