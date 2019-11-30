TV stars to front Fraser Coast tourism campaign

Dan and Steph Mulheron, jumping for joy with mayor George Seymour, have become tourism ambassadors for the Fraser Coast.

Dan and Steph Mulheron, jumping for joy with mayor George Seymour, have become tourism ambassadors for the Fraser Coast.

TWO of the Fraser Coast’s best known faces are about to front an ambitious new tourism campaign.

Dan and Steph Mulheron, winners of My Kitchen Rules 2013 and stars of the upcoming MKR: Rivals will partner with Fraser Coast Tourism and Events as the region’s tourism ambassadors for the coming year.

The homegrown heroes will be working with FCTE on regional promotions – everything from beachside barbecuing, highlighting local produce, staying at a beachside caravan park or heading to Fraser Island for a day of sightseeing.

The couple owns and runs Eat at Dan and Steph’s on the Hervey Bay Esplanande.

Steph said she and Dan were “humbled” to step into the ambassador roles.

“We are excited and passionate to share all that the Fraser Coast region has to offer and entice them to visit bringing more people and tourism,” she said.

FCTE General Manager Martin Simons said with Dan and Steph about to appear on national television again, it was the perfect time to launch the partnership.

“Dan and Steph already have more than 150,000 followers on social media, which is sure to grow as the new season airs. The couple’s profile along with the marketing we will undertake as a tourism group will be of great benefit to the region,” he said.

Mr Simons said the couple had agreed to work with businesses within the tourism sector and they would also attend local festivals and charity events.

“Having MKR contestants with a national profile cooking on the beach at Scarness or Torquay, enjoying the simple pleasures that Fraser Coast has to offer will encourage more visitors to come and discover for themselves why this place is so special,” he said.

The Fraser Coast welcomed 881,000 overnight visitors in the year to June 2019, with the largest growth being achieved by tourists visiting the region from the southeast corner of Queensland.

The majority of visitors to the Fraser Coast come for a holiday and the couple’s zest for life and passion for their own backyard would be a great help in their tourism ambassador role, Mr Simons said.