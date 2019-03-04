Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman’s relatives were concerned for her safety and had installed a surveillance camera in her walk-in wardrobe. File Picture: Thinkstock
The woman’s relatives were concerned for her safety and had installed a surveillance camera in her walk-in wardrobe. File Picture: Thinkstock
Crime

Nurse caught stealing cash on hidden camera

by Greg Stolz
4th Mar 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AGED care nurse has been busted stealing an elderly woman's cash after the patient's relatives installed a secret surveillance camera in the wardrobe.

 

Debbie Ann Brown, 56, stole the $700 which was meant as Christmas presents for her patient's children, Tweed Heads Local Court heard today.

Brown pleaded guilty to larceny.

The court was told the victim had onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia and was being cared for twice a day in her home by the RSL Life Care at Home service.

On December 7 last year, Brown took the victim to a Tweed Heads shopping centre to cash a $700 cheque.

Four days later, the woman opened her wallet to find the money - which she planned to put in her grand children's Christmas cards - missing.

The court was told the woman's relatives were concerned for her safety and had installed a surveillance camera in her walk-in wardrobe.

They viewed the footage on December 22 and it showed Brown looking through the woman's handbag in the wardrobe.

She left the bedroom before returning a short time later with the wallet.

Brown's lawyer Dan Rawlings told the court his client was suffering from mental illness and was extremely embarrassed and remorseful.

Mr Rawlings said Brown had been sacked from her job.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy placed Brown on an 18-month community correction order and ordered her to repay the $700.

More Stories

Show More
aged care crime editors picks tweed heads

Top Stories

    HOSPITAL: Beds double in Bay's Clinical Decisions Unit

    premium_icon HOSPITAL: Beds double in Bay's Clinical Decisions Unit

    News Peter Heath, the hospital's director of infrastructure, said the upgrade was aimed at taking pressure off the city's emergency department.

    • 4th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    WHOOPING COUGH: Where the most cases have been confirmed

    premium_icon WHOOPING COUGH: Where the most cases have been confirmed

    Health Here's how many cases have been confirmed in each health district

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:50 PM
    Historical home owned by region's second mayor now sold

    premium_icon Historical home owned by region's second mayor now sold

    News Many groups had come through to admire the home.

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
    HISTORICAL: Homes tell of M'boro's pioneer past

    premium_icon HISTORICAL: Homes tell of M'boro's pioneer past

    News The building and its grounds have periodically gone on display.

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:15 PM