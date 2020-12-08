Twelve new students getting taste of rural medicine in Bay

Eloise Wiffen is getting her first real taste of medicine in a clinical setting as she undertakes her First Year Observership opportunity in Hervey Bay, as part of The University of Queensland Doctor of Medicine Program.

Eloise Wiffen is getting her first real taste of medicine in a clinical setting as she undertakes her First Year Observership opportunity in Hervey Bay, as part of The University of Queensland Doctor of Medicine Program.

TWELVE medical students are getting a taste of working in regional and rural areas thanks to a program in Hervey Bay.

Eloise Wiffen is one of the students who is completing their First Year Observership as part of The University of Queensland Doctor of Medicine Program.

Eloise will spend two weeks observing under the supervision of Dr Rehman and will gain exposure into the operational side of the clinic.

“Growing up in a household of family members who all worked or were pursuing studies in the medical field sparked my interest in medicine,” she said.

“The further I progressed in my undergraduate studies of biomedical science at UQ, the more certain I was that I wanted to pursue a career in medicine,” she said.

Eloise says that hearing about the health care experiences of family living in rural Queensland made her acutely aware of the challenges of rural medicine, particularly the shortage of medical practitioners and resources in these areas.

“I believe it is extremely important to gain experience in rural healthcare in order to be capable of providing support to patients in rural and remote areas in the future.

“I am particularly excited to be here in Hervey Bay for my Observership; there’s a strong sense of community, which allows for a supportive learning environment.”

The twelve students are undertaking their First Year Observership at UQ Rural

Clinical School Hervey Bay.