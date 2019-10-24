Twenty people selected to be part of M’boro regional forum

WHEN Maryborough's Regional Community Forum arrives, 20 carefully selected community members will join the discussions about bringing jobs and growth to the region.

The event will be held on October 28.

The representatives were announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday and include plenty of familiar names, including Butchulla elder Glen Miller, war veteran and former Labor candidate Jason Scanes and environmentalist Darryl Stewart.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Regional Community Forums would be held quarterly.

"Jobs and economic development are at the heart of everything my Government does whether that be in traditional industries, new industries or in the regions," she said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders, who will chair the forum, said there has been an overwhelming community response to the forum.

"People are excited for the opportunity to have their voices heard in a Forum dedicated to building a clear plan for our region's future," Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders said he was looking forward to hearing more about what's important for locals.

"As a proud local, I know how great the region is and how much potential there is here. We've brought train manufacturing jobs back to Maryborough, we've got a growing tourism industry and international interest in our exports."

Full list of representatives:

Alicia Miles

Amy Pace

Bonny Clacy

Darryl Stewart

David Jeffs

Dominique Bode

Glen Miller

Heather Barber

Jason Scanes

Jennifer Regal

Jillian Wedmaier

Joanne Donnison

Karena Menzie-Ballantyne

Katherine Mergard (Reid)

Leon Nehow

Mark Spencer

Melissa Brooke

Nadia Campbell

Naomi Purcell

Shari Jackson