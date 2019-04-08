Twice as nice for Bombers

AFLW: In a tough grand final the Hervey Bay Bombers won their second flag in the WAFL Wide Bay and remained undefeated.

Over the past two seasons the Bombers did not lose a game but Saturday night's match almost saw their unblemished record come to an end.

Their opponents, ATW, have been bridging the gap between the two sides and almost scored the upset.

The final score reflected how close the contest was.

Bombers were victorious 3.6-24 to 2.3-15.

It was a tight affair in the final quarter.

After leading 3.4-22 to 1.3-9 at three quarter time the Bombers only managed two behinds while ATW drew closer after kicking a goal and pressuring for more.

Bombers captain Amy Clapp knows how easily the result could have been reversed.

"ATW were the better side on the night but we just had more shots on goal,” Clapp said.

"They have a really good mid-field and their possession of the ball was a lot cleaner than ours.

"We just hung in there.”

When asked if a three-peat was possible, Clapp was circumspect.

"The comp is getting stronger and a loss will come but we will just have to keep pushing forward,” Clapp said.

Coach Shaun King was high in his praise and gave credit to each player in his team.

"I could not fault our girls tonight, they all did their jobs,” King said.

"Our ruckman Stacey Shore was named best-on-ground by the opposition and the umpires and she was outstanding.

"Our back line stood tall and held ATW out, particularly in that last quarter.

"A pleasing aspect for me was to see the way our team ran in numbers, particularly the mid-field.”

King also paid credit to the ATW side who were closing the distance between the sides.

"ATW are improving all the time, they have a great mid-field and back line,” King said.

After receiving the spoils of victory on the field, the team had an enjoyable bus ride home, stopping in Howard to celebrate with sponsors.

They then returning home to the clubhouse to continue the celebrations.

"They are a great bunch and they deserve their success,” King said.

Coach King was uncertain about continuing in the role for a third season and said a new voice could help the team to move forward.

"I am not sure about going again next year and it would be a nice way to bow out,” King said.