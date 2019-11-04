M'boro BMX champs wrap up season with twilight meet

BMX: Riders from around Queensland and interstate converged on the Maryborough BMX track on Saturday for the Twilight Open Day.

In the final race meeting of the year, the Maryborough Club provided a great showcase for their sport.

More than 300 riders took to the track to battle into the early evening.

Racing over 40 classes, local riders matched it with some of the best in the country.

Maryborough BMX club publicity officer, Angela Browning was pleased with the numbers who turned out for the meeting.

"The committee and the club worked very hard in the lead up to the event and were rewarded with a great day," she said.

Local riders matched it with the best of the best with a number of top three finishes.

The Rufus family including Shae, Cooper and Teya were among those with good results. Shae won the 11 girls and Cooper the 16 boys.

Teya completed a double by scoring a second in the 13-14 year girls cruiser division and first in the 13 boys division.

In the 35-39 year mens cruiser divsion, Wayne Blake was first across the line.

Nara Woods rode well to finish second in the 10 girls along with Campbell Allan in the 14 boys.

In the women's 25-29 and 35-39 cruiser divisons, Sonya Trevor also secured the second step on the dias.

Kerry Bayntum secured silver in the 40-44 year cruiser class.

Local riders also scored plenty of bronze medals including Bo Hanly in the 8 boys and Maison Lefeber in the 9 boys. In the 12 age division, it was more bronze to Cadell Sheppard in the boys and Jarrah Kelly in the girls.

Harrison Browing kept the bronze feeling going in the 17 boys class.

The final third placing for the club riders went to to Arel White in the 25-29 women.

The club will wind down for the year and return to racing in late January 2020 when school returns.