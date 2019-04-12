Twin scores job in Bay after completing USC science degree

CLEVER: Mackenzie and Riley Logan with their younger sister Brooklin. The two completed science degrees at USC and now Mackenzie has a job in Hervey Bay.

TWIN brother who have "always done everything together" have both graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast with science degrees.

Rosemount brothers Mackenzie and Riley Logan, 22, both love science, but haven't taken identical study paths, with Mackenzie working to improve people's health and Riley hoping to protect the environment.

In February Mackenzie moved to Hervey Bay when he gained employment as an exercise physiologist.

He got the job at Hervey Bay Physio and Allied Health after responding to an online ad a month after completing his Bachelor of Clinical Exercise Science.

"I liked applying the theory of my courses in placements at clinics in Rockhampton and Bribie Island during my degree," said Mackenzie, who received a Vice-Chancellor's Merit Scholarship worth $12,000 over the four years of his degree.

"A lot of people in my courses got jobs towards the end of fourth year and my last placement at the USC Gym was instrumental in giving me the confidence to think, 'I'm ready to leave uni and get a job'.

"My interest is cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation and that's a high priority with Hervey Bay's ageing population. I've met a wide range of clients, many post-operative, which is great for my professional development too.

"I had a lot of sports injuries when I was younger so it's great to give back and show people how low-impact exercise programs can get them back to doing what they love."

The twins, who recalled amusing cases of mistaken identity on campus at Sippy Downs due to their similar appearance, thoroughly enjoyed sharing their time at uni.

"It was pretty cool," said Riley. "We studied two different areas of science (environment and health) but we had a few first-year classes together, like chemistry, physiology, and communication and thought."

Mackenzie added, "We have a healthy competitiveness and we never fight. We look out for each other."

Riley is building on his Bachelor of Science this year, returning to study Honours at USC.

"I'm studying the effects of climate change and coastal development on the behaviours and distributions of mudskippers," Riley said.

Mudskippers are small amphibious fish that walk and skip on their fins on mudflats and mangrove roots at low tide.